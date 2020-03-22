With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.

Let’s turn to social media to recap how quarantine is going so far:

happy Sunday y’all! Let’s have a day. here’s how mine have been the last 10 days. pic.twitter.com/2qZ9frGv3a Article continues below ... — Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 22, 2020

Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hasn’t changed his routine at all.

On the bright side, working out from home means you get a little help from your furry friends, and Toronto FC midfielder Marky Delgado knows this all too well.

Who says you can’t teach a dog new tricks?

San Francisco Giants catcher Tyler Heineman is making magic happen.

@SFGiants

Because you all asked! Stay safe and keep the magic happening. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/VyhNdk4REm — Tyler Heineman (@theineman13) March 22, 2020

Now, this is just witchcraft. Olympic swimmer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy can make cars move without gas.

These athletes really aren’t playing around.

Ajax and Dutch national team forward Quincy Promes brings the heat no matter the opponent.

Does LeBron ever stop? Someone please let us know.

TikTok really is a family favorite during quarantine.

We learned Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry has moves off the field, too.

Even in the darkest of times, we need to find reasons to dance, smile and celebrate.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Andre Drummond wishes a happy birthday to his daughter.

Happy birthday to my little princess! 🥺 papa loves you !❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/io5BkGaawZ — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) March 22, 2020

Even if you’re not going outside to show off your style – which we hope you aren’t – it’s still a great time to learn some new fashion tips and tricks.

Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has you covered.

Remember, there are still lots of things to do!

Yeah, we’re talking to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood.