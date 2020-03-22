Social Roundup: See what athletes are doing with their seasons suspended – March 22
With the NBA, MLB, NHL and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled because of the coronavirus, professional athletes are spending their free time working out, playing video games, learning how to play instruments and more. Have a look at what some of your favorite players from your favorite teams are up to on social media.
Let’s turn to social media to recap how quarantine is going so far:
happy Sunday y’all! Let’s have a day. here’s how mine have been the last 10 days. pic.twitter.com/2qZ9frGv3aArticle continues below ...
— Sam Dekker (@dekker) March 22, 2020
Of course, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James hasn’t changed his routine at all.
View this post on Instagram
LeBron putting in that work from home 😤 (via @kingjames)
A post shared by NBA on ESPN (@nbaonespn) on
On the bright side, working out from home means you get a little help from your furry friends, and Toronto FC midfielder Marky Delgado knows this all too well.
Koko understands if you look good, you’ll feel good 😍🐶@MarkyDelgado | #TFCLive pic.twitter.com/NlCr8C5bBV
— Toronto FC (@TorontoFC) March 21, 2020
Who says you can’t teach a dog new tricks?
San Francisco Giants catcher Tyler Heineman is making magic happen.
@SFGiants
Because you all asked! Stay safe and keep the magic happening. 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/VyhNdk4REm
— Tyler Heineman (@theineman13) March 22, 2020
Now, this is just witchcraft. Olympic swimmer and three-time Olympic gold medalist Ryan Murphy can make cars move without gas.
View this post on Instagram
Who needs a gym when you can push cars uphill instead 😂 (🎥 @ryan_f_murphy)
A post shared by NBC Sports (@nbcsports) on
These athletes really aren’t playing around.
Ajax and Dutch national team forward Quincy Promes brings the heat no matter the opponent.
View this post on Instagram
No chill against his 2-year-old 🤣 @brfootball (via @qpromes)
A post shared by Bleacher Report (@bleacherreport) on
Does LeBron ever stop? Someone please let us know.
View this post on Instagram
The James family gives it a go. 🤣(via @bronny)
A post shared by House of Highlights (@houseofhighlights) on
TikTok really is a family favorite during quarantine.
We learned Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry has moves off the field, too.
View this post on Instagram
😂😂😂😂 #QuarantineVibes 🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️🤦🏾♂️
A post shared by Jarvis Landry (@juice_landry) on
Even in the darkest of times, we need to find reasons to dance, smile and celebrate.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Andre Drummond wishes a happy birthday to his daughter.
Happy birthday to my little princess! 🥺 papa loves you !❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/io5BkGaawZ
— Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) March 22, 2020
Even if you’re not going outside to show off your style – which we hope you aren’t – it’s still a great time to learn some new fashion tips and tricks.
Toronto Raptors forward Serge Ibaka has you covered.
Art mindset in quarantine #IdoArt #whataboutscarfs #howboredareyou pic.twitter.com/otpK25mZkr
— Serge Ibaka (@sergeibaka) March 22, 2020
Remember, there are still lots of things to do!
Yeah, we’re talking to Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood.
So the quarantine is going really well so far… pic.twitter.com/PuFBzf2LcK
— Alex Wood (@Awood45) March 22, 2020