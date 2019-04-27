New York Yankees to visit the San Francisco Giants

New York Yankees (15-11, second in the AL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (11-15, fifth in the AL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: J.A. Happ (0-2, 5.96 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 22 strikeouts) Giants: Derek Holland (0-3, 4.33 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 34 strikeouts)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Luke Voit and the Yankees will take on San Francisco at Oracle Park.

The Giants are 5-6 on their home turf. San Francisco is averaging 3.1 RBIs per game this season. Kevin Pillar leads the team with 14 total runs batted in.

The Yankees are 7-4 on the road. New York has a team on-base percentage of .338, good for third in the American League. Voit leads the team with a mark of .388. The Yankees won the last meeting 7-3. James Paxton earned his third victory and Voit went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for New York. Madison Bumgarner registered his fourth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Belt leads the Giants with 12 extra base hits and is batting .226. Pablo Sandoval is 7-for-20 with three doubles, two home runs and two RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Voit leads the Yankees with eight home runs home runs and is slugging .551. Gary Sanchez is 8-for-35 with a double, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Yankees: 8-2, .260 batting average, 3.98 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Giants Injuries: Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 10-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Aaron Hicks: 10-day IL (back), Clint Frazier: 10-day IL (ankle), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 10-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 10-day IL (shoulder), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).