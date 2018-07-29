Minor, Rangers go for series sweep of Astros

HOUSTON — In what was a strange course reversal, the Houston Astros placed second baseman Jose Altuve on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with right knee discomfort mere hours after Altuve made a convincing case that his condition was improving and that he could return to action soon.

Altuve heads to the DL for the first time in his eight-year career, doing so after logging 1,086 games since his major-league debut on July 20, 2011. Altuve was pulled in the fifth inning on Wednesday night at Colorado and was absent from the starting lineup on Friday and Saturday against the Texas Rangers, who claimed the series with a 7-3 victory at Minute Maid Park.

Prior to the game, Altuve met with a handful of media in the tunnel between the home clubhouse and dugout and touted his physical improvement, inferring that a return to action was imminent. His mood was decidedly different following the Astros’ third consecutive loss.

“Right after that (the earlier media session) a doctor came and decided it was better to go on the DL,” Altuve said. “Basic things like walking and going down stairs, (the knee) feels good. I haven’t done anything more than that. The doctor came and checked on me and said it was better to get it done (the DL stint).”

When asked if he had an x-ray or MRI, Altuve replied that he did not know. He will travel with the club on the upcoming road trip through Seattle and Los Angeles and would be eligible to return for the opener against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 6.

“If they think it’s better to go on the DL for the team and for me in order to come back healthy and strong, we’ve got to go ahead and do it,” Altuve said. “This is my first time in my career so I’m not really happy about it.”

Right-hander Lance McCullers (10-5, 4.01 ERA) will start the series finale Sunday for the Astros (67-39). McCullers is 1-3 with a 5.72 ERA over six career starts against the Rangers, including a 9-3 win on March 31 when he allowed two runs on four hits and one walk with 10 strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

McCullers has scuffled of late, surrendering 11 runs on 10 hits and 10 walks with only four strikeouts over 8 1/3 innings in consecutive losses to the Athletics and Angels.

Left-hander Mike Minor (6-6, 4.83 ERA) will start for the Rangers. He is 1-2 with a 4.98 ERA over 10 career games (seven starts) against the Astros, including an 0-1 record and 5.40 ERA over four starts this season.

With the Rangers (44-62) having already shipped left-handed pitcher Cole Hamels to the Chicago Cubs, rumors continue to swirl that other veterans could be moved prior to the non-waiver deadline on Tuesday. One name that has been mentioned as a potential for jettisoning is third baseman Adrian Beltre, whose productivity this month (a season-worst .576 OPS entering Saturday) has dropped precipitously, which could be viewed as a result of external distractions.

Beltre finished 1-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI Saturday after posting consecutive three-hit games.

“I think Adrian is handling everything just fine,” Texas manager Jeff Banister said. “I’m not sure there’s much that affects him. He goes out and plays, he’s effective, and just continues to play a high-level brand of baseball. I don’t see any effects other than (he) continues to stay energized.”