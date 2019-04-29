Minnesota hosts Houston following Gibson’s solid showing

Houston Astros (17-11, first in the AL West) vs. Minnesota Twins (16-9, first in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (4-0, 2.61 ERA, .90 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Twins: Jake Odorizzi (4-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Twins are 8-4 on their home turf. Minnesota has slugged .513, good for first in the majors. Eddie Rosario leads the team with a .643 slugging percentage, including 16 extra-base hits and 11 home runs.

The Astros are 7-8 on the road. Houston’s team on-base percentage of .346 is third in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the club with an OBP of .411. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rosario leads the Twins with 24 RBIs and is batting .255. Mitch Garver is 13-for-34 with three doubles, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Carlos Correa leads the Astros with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .546. George Springer is 12-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 7-3, .265 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Astros: 5-5, .270 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel), Willians Astudillo: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).