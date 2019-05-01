Los Angeles faces off against San Francisco in division play

Los Angeles Dodgers (20-12, first in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (12-18, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Hyun-Jin Ryu (3-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) Giants: Madison Bumgarner (3-4, 4.30 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 35 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: NL West rivals San Francisco and Los Angeles will play at Oracle Park.

The Giants are 7-9 against NL West opponents. San Francisco is hitting a collective batting average of .214 this season, led by Buster Posey with an average of .250.

The Dodgers are 9-3 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles has hit 52 home runs this season, third in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads the club with 14, averaging one every 7.8 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Duggar leads the Giants with 24 hits and is batting .222. Pablo Sandoval is 6-for-22 with two doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 home runs and is batting .431. Joc Pederson is 7-for-31 with a triple, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 4-6, .231 batting average, 5.19 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Dodgers: 6-4, .230 batting average, 3.77 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Giants Injuries: Derek Holland: 10-day IL (finger), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow).

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (strained oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).