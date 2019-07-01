Indians send RHP Wojciechowski to Orioles for cash

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Indians have traded right-hander Asher Wojciechowski to the Baltimore Orioles for cash.

The 30-year-old went 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA in 15 starts this season for Triple-A Columbus. The Orioles said Monday that he’s been assigned to Norfolk, their Triple-A affiliate.

Wojciechowski signed a minor league contract as a free agent with Cleveland in February. He was assigned to the Clippers during spring training. Because of Cleveland’s pitching depth, it was going to be tough for Wojciechowski to make his way to the majors.

Wojciechowski was drafted in 2010 by Toronto. He’s pitched in 30 career major league games.