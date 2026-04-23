Shohei Ohtani Role Changing? 'Everything Should Be on Table,' Per Dave Roberts

Shohei Ohtani's career-best 53-game on-base streak ended on a night he pitched six scoreless innings.

It's something only Ohtani could achieve, but the two-way superstar could be having games like that a little bit less often.

"I’m focused, as a leadoff hitter, to get on base. As long as I feel good overall, the result will follow," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. "It hasn’t been the case [lately]."

Before Wednesday's loss to San Francisco, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear he's committed to Ohtani's health and keeping him fresh to perform both on the mound and at the plate for the long haul.

And that may look different by the day or week, depending on how Ohtani is feeling.

"I'll always let the manager make that final decision, and I'm always going to be prepared when I'm starting that I'm hitting," Ohtani said. "But if it makes sense as a team to occasionally put a guy in as a DH or hit later, that's fine as well. I wouldn't want to do the same more aside from that."

For some games, that could mean Ohtani pitches but doesn't bat as the designated hitter — and Roberts plans to keep his options open.

Ohtani was solid on the mound again for the Dodgers in a 3-0 loss to the San Francisco Giants, allowing no earned runs for the third time in four starts this season. A week earlier, Ohtani was held out of the lineup while pitching for the first time since 2021 because he was still sore from getting hit by a pitch.

Ohtani batted in his customary leadoff spot and went 0 for 4 with a strikeout, hitting a fly ball to left in his last at-bat. That ended an on-base streak that matched Shawn Green for the second-longest in Dodgers history. Duke Snider owns the team record at 58 games from May 13-July 11, 1954. Ohtani’s streak was the longest in the majors since Orlando Cabrera reached base in 63 straight from April 25-July 6, 2006.

"The season’s not over, and I could start another streak and that would be great," Ohtani said. "We’ll see how it goes."

The 31-year-old Ohtani saw his batting average drop from .271 to .258. He has allowed one earned run over 24 innings for an ERA of 0.38 and a 2-0 record, surrendering 15 hits with 25 strikeouts and six walks.

"I think if you look at the overall numbers it's certainly something. I still feel really good about putting his name in the lineup," Roberts said. "I know the last start I chose not to have him hit and just pitch. I am open to it. We'll see. It's something that we've certainly flagged, and also you have to look at what's the option. In years past or last year, you've got to kind of weigh, who's a different option?"

Catcher Dalton Rushing has become a capable fill-in at DH. He's hitting .414 with seven homers and 13 RBIs.

The two-time defending World Series champion Dodgers have dropped four of five. They lost 3-1 in Tuesday night's series opener at rival San Francisco.

Roberts had yet to decide whether Ohtani would play the series finale Thursday. He said beforehand he had no qualms about giving Ohtani five at-bats on a day he’s pitching but would consider moving him down in the batting order if that makes sense.

"I think everything should be on the table," Roberts said.

Reporting by The Associated Press.