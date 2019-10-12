Houston will host New York in the first game of the ALCS

New York Yankees (103-59, first in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (107-55, first in the AL West)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 1.80 ERA) Astros: Zack Greinke (0-1, 14.73 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston will host New York in Game 1 of the ALCS.

The Astros are 60-21 in home games. Houston leads the American League in hitting with a .274 batting average, Michael Brantley leads the team with an average of .311.

The Yankees have gone 46-35 away from home. New York has slugged .490, good for third in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .540 slugging percentage, including 46 extra-base hits and 27 home runs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs and is batting .296. Kyle Tucker is 5-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 102 RBIs and is batting .327. Judge is 9-for-29 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow).

Yankees Injuries: Jonathan Holder: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (ankle), Dellin Betances: (achilles), Jake Barrett: (elbow), Aaron Hicks: (elbow), Jacoby Ellsbury: (hip), Greg Bird: (foot), Miguel Andujar: (labrum).