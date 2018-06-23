Giants’ Suarez looks for better luck against Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco Giants left-hander Andrew Suarez will seek to reverse a trend of pitching in bad luck when the faces the San Diego Padres on Saturday afternoon on the third day of a four-game series.

Suarez (2-4, 4.70 ERA), who has just one decision (a win) in his last five starts, is coming off back-to-back outings that were mirror images of one another.

Facing the Miami Marlins on both occasions, Suarez was pulled in the sixth and seventh innings of his last two starts, both times having held the opponent to two runs and both times exiting with a lead.

But the Marlins rallied against the Giants’ bullpen each time, pulling out a 5-4 win in both games.

The rookie has allowed three earned runs or fewer six times this season, yet has only two wins to show for it.

One of those six games occurred the only time he faced the Padres.

Lo and behold, he pitched seven innings in that May 1 game, allowing two runs, and left a 2-2 tie. The Giants went on to lose 3-2.

He’s 0-0 with a 2.57 ERA against the Padres.

Suarez can expect to see a bit of a different look from San Diego on Saturday, as Padres manager Andy Green indicated Friday that he’s strongly considering moving Manuel Margot back to the leadoff spot against the left-hander.

Green put Wil Myers atop his lineup card Thursday night against another lefty, Giants ace Madison Bumgarner, and it did not go well. Myers went hitless and the Padres got shut out 3-0.

Batting seventh against a right-hander on Friday night, Margot had two hits and two RBIs in San Diego’s 6-2 win.

He has raised his average to .245 after having spent much of the first two months below .200. He batted leadoff 15 times in that early stretch.

“He’s settled in so comfortably in that seven spot, I haven’t wanted to make an adjustment with him,” said Green, noting he came close to penciling him back into the leadoff spot Thursday. “It’s been such a push for us to get him going that once he’s gotten going, it has seemed prudent to leave him alone down there in the seven hole.

“I do think sometime in the near future you’re going to see him back toward the top, against left-handed pitching especially.”

Margot, the club’s leadoff hitter on Opening Day, hit just .156 atop the lineup before getting demoted in May. He has hit .333 while batting seventh.

Another decision Green will have to make Saturday is what to do with third baseman Cory Spangenberg, who contributed two hits and two runs to Friday’s win.

Spangenberg has hit safely in a personal-best 11 straight starts but hasn’t been starting lately against left-handed pitchers, against whom he is batting just .143 this season.

The Padres will send right-hander Jordan Lyles (2-4, 4.46) to the mound hoping he can snap a three-game skid, during which he has allowed 13 runs in 17 1/3 innings.

Lyles pitched three times out of the bullpen in earlier meetings with the Giants, limiting them to one hit and no runs in 4 2/3 innings.

That was quite a contrast to the last time he started against San Francisco, which was in an 8-0 loss in September. He gave up seven runs and 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Lyles has faced the Giants 17 times in his career, seven times as a starter, going 3-3 with a 6.11 ERA.