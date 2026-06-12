Jacob Misiorowski Sets An MLB Velocity Record During Complete-Game Shutout

History was a matter of when, not if, for Jacob Misiorowski.

The moment came during the first inning of the Milwaukee Brewers' game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Misiorowski clocked 105 miles per hour on the radar gun when he blew a pitch passed Phillies' leadoff hitter Kyle Schwarber, striking him out.

Misiorowski's 105 mph pitch set the record for the fastest pitch thrown by an MLB starting pitcher.

Misiorowski has been flirting with this milestone since the Brewers promoted him to the majors in June 2025. He averages 100 mph on his four-seam fastball. He's clocked at least 10 pitches over 104 mph.

In Friday's first inning, not only did he set the velocity record for an MLB starter, but he threw 10 fastballs over 102.3 mph as he struck out the side. He continued to throw a complete-game shutout, striking out 15 batters over nine innings, needing just 95 pitches to finish the outing. His 15 strikeouts on 95 pitches are the most ever in an outing in which a pitcher threw fewer than 100 pitches.

Over 14 starts during the 2026 season, Misiorowski owns an 8-2 record. He leads the majors with a 1.34 earned run average, 131 strikeouts and a .74 WHIP. He's also helped the Brewers jump into first place in the National League Central.

Misiorowski is competing with Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez, the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani and the Pirates' Paul Skenes to start the All-Star Game for the National League, and for the NL Cy Young award.