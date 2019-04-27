Foltynewicz expected to start as Braves host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (12-14, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (12-13, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Trevor Story and the Rockies will take on Atlanta at SunTrust Park.

The Braves are 7-7 on their home turf. The Atlanta offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Nick Markakis leads the team with a mark of .341.

The Rockies are 7-7 on the road. Colorado ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .237 batting average. David Dahl leads the team with an average of .354. The Rockies won the last meeting 8-4. Antonio Senzatela earned his second victory and Nolan Arenado went 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Max Fried registered his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with six home runs and is batting .287. Tyler Flowers has 12 hits and is batting .343 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Story leads the Rockies with six home runs home runs and is slugging .535. Raimel Tapia is 10-for-27 with three doubles, two triples, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .265 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 8-2, .291 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 21 runs

Braves Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 10-day IL (shoulder), Jonny Venters: 10-day IL (calf), Darren O’Day: 10-day IL (forearm), Mike Foltynewicz: 10-day IL (elbow).

Rockies Injuries: Chris Rusin: 10-day IL (back), Jake McGee: 10-day IL (knee), Kyle Freeland: 10-day IL (finger), Noel Cuevas: 10-day IL (quad), Chris Iannetta: 10-day IL (lat).