Colorado takes 4-game losing streak into matchup with New York

Colorado Rockies (46-50, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Yankees (62-33, first in the NL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland (2-6, 7.39 ERA) Yankees: J.A. Happ (7-5, 4.93 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 36-16 in home games. New York has hit 160 home runs this season, fifth in the American League. Edwin Encarnacion leads them with 28, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Rockies have gone 20-26 away from home. Colorado ranks fifth in the MLB in hitting with a .267 batting average, Charlie Blackmon leads the team with an average of .318.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 65 RBIs and is batting .329. Brett Gardner is 12-for-36 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Blackmon leads the Rockies with 49 extra base hits and is batting .318. Trevor Story is 11-for-40 with a double, a triple, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .260 batting average, 2.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Rockies: 2-8, .238 batting average, 8.18 ERA, outscored by 43 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Cameron Maybin: 10-day IL (calf), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 60-day IL (calf), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal/elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee), David Dahl: day-to-day (foot), Brendan Rodgers: 60-day IL (shoulder).