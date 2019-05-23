Bundy expected to start for Baltimore against New York

New York Yankees (31-17, first in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (15-34, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (3-3, 3.09 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Orioles: Dylan Bundy (2-5, 4.66 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Orioles are 9-17 against AL East teams. Baltimore ranks last in the American League in hitting with a .236 batting average. Hanser Alberto leads the team with an average of .319.

The Yankees are 15-4 in division matchups. New York has hit 74 home runs this season, seventh in the American League. Gary Sanchez leads the club with 15, averaging one every 7.9 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 53 hits and is batting .314. Alberto has 10 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Luke Voit leads the Yankees with 31 RBIs and is batting .238. Torres is 15-for-38 with two doubles, six home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 1-9, .216 batting average, 6.57 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .258 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 60-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 60-day IL (lumbar strain), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: day-to-day (knee), James Paxton: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Aaron Judge: 10-day IL (oblique), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Troy Tulowitzki: 10-day IL (calf), Didi Gregorius: 60-day IL (elbow), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (bicep).