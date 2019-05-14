Brewers look to break 3-game skid

Milwaukee Brewers (24-19, second in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (24-16, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Brandon Woodruff (5-1, 4.25 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Phillies: Jerad Eickhoff (5-1, 1.50 ERA, .97 WHIP, 31 strikeouts)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Phillies are 15-7 in home games. Philadelphia has hit 45 home runs as a team this season. Rhys Hoskins leads the club with 11, averaging one every 13.1 at-bats.

The Brewers are 8-11 on the road. Milwaukee has a collective on-base percentage of .319, good for second in the National League. Christian Yelich leads the lineup with a mark of .418. The Phillies won the last meeting 7-4. Adam Morgan earned his second victory and Cesar Hernandez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Matt Albers took his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hoskins leads the Phillies with 35 RBIs and is batting .285. Odubel Herrera is 8-for-33 with five doubles, a triple and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Lorenzo Cain leads the Brewers with 46 hits and has 18 RBIs. Mike Moustakas is 9-for-44 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 7-3, .242 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Brewers: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.02 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Phillies Injuries: Vince Velasquez: 10-day IL (forearm), David Robertson: 10-day IL (elbow), Edubray Ramos: 10-day IL (right biceps tendinitis), Tommy Hunter: 60-day IL (arm), Victor Arano: 10-day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-day IL (groin), Scott Kingery: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Chase Anderson: 10-day IL (finger), Ryan Braun: day-to-day (hamstring).