FOX Sports Assembles Top-Tier Roster for 2026 MLB Regular Season Coverage

On the heels of a thrilling World Baseball Classic that captivated the nation, FOX Sports returns to the 2026 Major League Baseball season with a deep and dynamic roster of broadcasters — bringing its signature presentation of championship-level insight and industry-leading production to one of the most anticipated seasons in the sport.

FOX Sports has assembled top-tier talent both in the booth and studio, to provide compelling pre-game, in-game and post-game coverage.

Entering their fifth season together, first-ballot Hall of Famer John Smoltz and Emmy Award-winning play-by-play announcer Joe Davis will call FOX Sports’ top regular season and playoff games. Veteran field reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will provide key information and additional reporting in the heat of the action. Together, FOX MLB’s lead team is comprised entirely of Emmy Award winners recognized for excellence in each of their respective roles.

FOX broadcasters John Smoltz and Joe Davis call the 2024 World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Throughout the regular season, announcers Adam Amin, Eric Collins, Davis, Kevin Kugler and Connor Onion will team up with analysts Eric Karros, AJ Pierzynski, Smoltz, Verducci, Dontrelle Willis and Adam Wainwright in the booth.

FOX Sports’ coverage leads off Saturday, March 28, with a day-night doubleheader as action starts at 4:00 p.m. ET on FS1, with the Minnesota Twins facing the Baltimore Orioles (Onion, Verducci), followed by primetime regionalized matchups at 7:00 p.m. ET on FOX, featuring the New York Yankees at San Francisco Giants (Davis, Smoltz, Rosenthal); and Kansas City Royals at Atlanta Braves (Amin, Wainwright, Pierzynski).

Away from the field, FOX Sports will bring captivating studio coverage.

A-Rod, Big Papi and The Captain – FOX MLB’s Emmy Award-winning desk features names that are synonymous with some of baseball’s biggest moments. Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and David Ortiz and World Series champion Alex Rodriguez, alongside host Kevin Burkhardt, bring credentialed analysis and seamless chemistry to the network’s studio coverage of marquee events.

FOX Sports' MLB studio panel from left: David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Kevin Burkhardt and Derek Jeter. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

Over the course of the season, Burkhardt, Chris Myers and Mike Hill host pregame and postgame coverage from the FOX Sports studio alongside a rotation of high-caliber analysts including former big-league stars Dontrelle Willis and Karros.

FOX Sports will also bring MLB coverage on FOX Deportes.

The leader in Spanish-language MLB coverage for more than two decades, FOX Deportes’ roster is led by veteran play-by-play announcer Adrian Garcia-Marquez, analyst and former MLB infielder Edgar Gonzalez, announcer/reporter Carlos Alvarez and veteran reporter, analyst Jaime Motta. Also joining the team are reporter Michelle Liendo and play-by-play announcer Rolando Nichols.

In addition to live broadcasts of each game, the network’s new daily program, TOTAL SPORTS 360, offers highlights, interviews and live reports throughout the postseason.

