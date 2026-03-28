Rangers Scratch Jacob deGrom From Start Against Phillies With Sore Neck
The Texas Rangers scratched two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start Saturday against the Philadelphia Phillies because of neck stiffness.
Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said he expected deGrom to start Tuesday or Wednesday on the road against the Baltimore Orioles.
The Rangers gave left-hander Jacob Latz the start.
Latz failed to win a spot in the rotation out of spring training. He's pitched mostly out of the bullpen in parts of four seasons with the Rangers.
deGrom’s final two years with the New York Mets were plagued by injury before he left in free agency after the 2022 season. He then had Tommy John surgery after only six starts in his Rangers debut in 2023, the season of their only World Series title. They won each of his starts that all came before the end of April that year.
The $185 million, five-year deal deGrom signed with Texas included a conditional sixth-year club option worth at least $20 million and up to $37 million for 2028 that has been triggered because of the time missed injured.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
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