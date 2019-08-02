Boston takes 4-game slide into matchup with New York

Boston Red Sox (59-51, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (68-39, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez (13-4, 4.13 ERA) Yankees: James Paxton (5-6, 4.72 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston enters the game as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 35-14 against teams from the AL East. New York ranks fourth in the league in hitting with a .269 batting average, DJ LeMahieu leads the club with an average of .332.

The Red Sox are 28-27 against the rest of their division. Boston leads the league in hitting with a .277 batting average, Rafael Devers leads the team with an average of .327.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwin Encarnacion leads the Yankees with 47 extra base hits and is batting .235. Didi Gregorius is 11-for-36 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and 14 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Xander Bogaerts leads the Red Sox with 62 extra base hits and is slugging .587. J.D. Martinez is 16-for-42 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .287 batting average, 8.38 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Red Sox: 5-5, .327 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Yankees Injuries: Luis Severino: 60-day IL (shoulder), CC Sabathia: 10-day IL (knee), Jordan Montgomery: 60-day IL (elbow), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ben Heller: 60-day IL (elbow), David Hale: 10-day IL (spine), Dellin Betances: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jake Barrett: 60-day IL (elbow), Giancarlo Stanton: 10-day IL (knee), Brett Gardner: 10-day IL (knee), Jacoby Ellsbury: 60-day IL (hip), Luke Voit: 10-day IL (hernia), DJ LeMahieu: day-to-day (groin), Greg Bird: 60-day IL (foot), Miguel Andujar: 60-day IL (labrum), Gary Sanchez: 10-day IL (groin).

Red Sox Injuries: Steven Wright: 10-day IL (toe), Brian Johnson: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Dustin Pedroia: 60-day IL (knee), Steve Pearce: 10-day IL (back).