Blackmon, Story rally Rockies over Braves 9-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Blackmon has been waiting for the Colorado Rockies to show off their power late in a game.

“Just because we’re down a run or two doesn’t mean we’re going to lose the game, and I don’t see that from our team,” Blackmon said. “I always see our guys fighting really hard, having good at-bats all the way to the end.”

Blackmon hit a go-ahead, two-run double, Trevor Story followed with a three-run homer during a ninth-inning rally, and the Rockies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 on Saturday night for their 10th win in 12 games.

Nolan Arenado hit a second-inning home run for the Rockies.

Atlanta led 5-4 when David Dahl led off the ninth with a double off closer A.J. Minter (0-3) and advanced on a wild pitch. Minter walked Ian Desmond with two outs and a full count and Drew Butera on four pitches, and Blackmon doubled to right for a 6-5 lead.

“I got the two strikeouts I needed, was one pitch away from closing the ballgame out and being the hero,” Minter said. “It’s a tough one to swallow.”

Story fell behind 0-2 in the count against Dan Winkler, then drove a curveball 429 feet to left, a ball 106 mph off the bat.

“I think that’s the first 0-2 homer I’ve given up in my career,” Winkler said.

Bryan Shaw (1-0) allowed one hit in two innings, sending Atlanta to its fifth straight home loss.

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz came off the injured list before the game after being sidelined since spring training with a right elbow bone spur. A 2018 All-Star, Foltynewicz gave up four runs and six hits in six innings, including solo homers to Arenado in the second and Daniel Murphy in the fourth.

Colorado’s Jon Gray allowed five runs, eight hits and three walks with in 4 2/3 innings.

Freddie Freeman homered in the first, Arenado’s home run tied the score and Ender Inciarte’s homer put Atlanta ahead 2-1 in the second. Murphy’s first home run for the Rockies tied the score 2-2 in the third.

Atlanta took a 5-2 lead in the fifth when Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a two-run single and scored on Nick Markakis’ double.

Ryan McMahon hit an RBI single in the seventh off Foltynewicz and scored when Tony Wolters grounded out against Luke Jackson.

Rockies manager Bud Black was impressed with how well Blackmon and Story battled.

“A veteran player in the moment, calm, put a good swing on a low fastball, and then Trevor got the hanging breaking ball to cap it,” Black said.

STREAKING

Story extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games. … Arenado has homered in five straight road games for a franchise record. … Freeman has reached safely in all 26 games. His streak is the second-best in Atlanta history to begin a season, behind J.D. Drew’s 27-game streak in 2004. Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews set the franchise mark of 37 in 1961 with the Milwaukee Braves.

ROAD WARRIORS

Colorado has won eight straight at Atlanta, tying the team record for consecutive road wins at an opponent set in 2011-12 at the New York Mets.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (blister in left middle finger) is expected to come off the 10-day injured list and start Monday at Milwaukee.

Braves: LHP Jesse Biddle was placed on the 10-day injured list with a bruised right thigh and groin strain.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (0-0, 12.00 ERA) has allowed 16 runs and 28 baserunners in 12 innings, a span of three starts this year. Anderson will make his second career start against Atlanta.

Braves: RHP Kevin Gausman (1-2, 3.96 ERA) will face Colorado for the first time in his career.