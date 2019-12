Bass, Blue Jays agree to $1.5M, 1-year deal; Law, Maile cut

TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Anthony Bass and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $1.5 million, one-year contract Monday that avoided salary arbitration.

Toronto declined to offer contracts to right-hander Derek Law and catcher Luke Maile, allowing the pair to become free agents rather than have them be eligible for arbitration.

Three Blue Jays remain eligible for arbitration: closer Ken Giles, second baseman Brandon Drury and right-hander Matt Shoemaker.

Toronto also didn’t offer a contract to right-hander Jason Adam, who was not eligible for arbitration.

Bass was 2-4 with a 3.56 ERA in 44 relief appearances for Seattle last season, then was claimed off waivers by Toronto on Oct. 29. A veteran of eight major league seasons, he also has pitched for San Diego (2011-13), Texas (2015) and the Chicago Cubs (2018). He spent 2016 in Japan with the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters.

Toronto also agreed to minor league contracts with Canadian right-hander Phillippe Aumont along with right-handers A.J. Cole and Justin Miller, second baseman Andy Burns and outfielder Patrick Kivlehan. They will all report to major league spring training.