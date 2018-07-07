Astros call up top prospect OF Kyle Tucker

HOUSTON (AP) The Houston Astros have called up top prospect Kyle Tucker from Triple-A Fresno.

The left-handed Tucker is playing left field for Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox and batting seventh.

Houston manager AJ Hinch says ”our team got better by adding him to the mix” and he plans to play Tucker every day, in left field or right field. Hinch says as the season gets into its latter stages the team needs to see what Tucker can do after his strong showing in both spring ball and the minor leagues.

Tucker is ranked the No. 8 prospect in baseball by MLB.com. He’s batting .306 with 24 doubles, 14 home runs and 66 RBIs for Fresno and was named to the Pacific Coast League All Star team.

Tucker was a non-roster invitee to spring training this year and was 18-for-44 batting with five home runs and 21 RBIs.

The Astros optioned outfielder Jake Marisnick to Fresno in a corresponding move.

