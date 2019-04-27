Angels to face Royals on the road

Los Angeles Angels (11-16, fifth in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (8-18, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Jaime Barria (2-1, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Royals: Jorge Lopez (2-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

LINE: Angels favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mike Trout and the Angels will take on Kansas City at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals are 5-8 in home games. Kansas City’s lineup has 33 home runs this season, Hunter Dozier leads them with seven homers.

The Angels are 3-9 on the road. Los Angeles is hitting a collective .239 this season, led by Brian Goodwin with an average of .333. The Angels won the last meeting 5-1. Tyler Skaggs earned his second victory and Kole Calhoun went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Danny Duffy registered his first loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Gordon leads the Royals with 14 extra base hits and is batting .309. Adalberto Mondesi is 10-for-39 with two doubles, a home run and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Kansas City.

Andrelton Simmons leads the Angels with 13 extra base hits and is batting .273. Calhoun is 8-for-37 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Angels: 3-7, .280 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Royals Injuries: Trevor Oaks: 60-day IL (hip), Jakob Junis: day-to-day (hand), Jesse Hahn: 60-day IL (elbow), Brian Flynn: 10-day IL (elbow), Lucas Duda: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Salvador Perez: 60-day IL (elbow).

Angels Injuries: Nick Tropeano: 10-day IL (shoulder), JC Ramirez: 60-day IL (elbow), Keynan Middleton: 60-day IL (elbow), Andrew Heaney: 10-day IL (elbow), Cody Allen: 10-day IL (spine strain), Justin Upton: 60-day IL (toe), Michael Hermosillo: 10-day IL (groin), Zack Cozart: 10-day IL (head/neck), Shohei Ohtani: 10-day IL (elbow).