Anderson scheduled to start for Milwaukee against Seattle

Seattle Mariners (37-47, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (42-38, second in the AL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Mike Leake (7-6, 4.55 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Brewers: Chase Anderson (3-2, 4.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 55 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE:

The Brewers are 24-17 in home games. Milwaukee has hit 138 home runs this season, third in the MLB. Christian Yelich leads the team with 29, averaging one every 9.4 at-bats.

The Mariners are 20-22 on the road. Seattle has slugged .455, good for fourth in the majors. Daniel Vogelbach leads the team with a .525 slugging percentage, including 29 extra-base hits and 19 home runs. The Mariners won the last meeting 4-2. Wade LeBlanc earned his fifth victory and J.P. Crawford went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs for Seattle. Adrian Houser registered his second loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yelich leads the Brewers with 29 home runs and has 63 RBIs. Yasmani Grandal is 7-for-32 with a double, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Domingo Santana leads the Mariners with 60 RBIs and is batting .282. Mac Williamson is 9-for-32 with two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.69 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Mariners: 7-3, .279 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Lorenzo Cain: day-to-day (thumb).

Mariners Injuries: Arodys Vizcaino: 60-day IL (shoulder), Sam Tuivailala: 60-day IL (achilles/shoulder), Hunter Strickland: 60-day IL (lat), Connor Sadzeck: 10-day IL (elbow), Felix Hernandez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brandon Brennan: 10-day IL (shoulder), Chasen Bradford: 60-day IL (forearm), Mitch Haniger: 10-day IL (testicle), Braden Bishop: 10-day IL (neck), Ryon Healy: 10-day IL (back).