Mozeliak: Cards still figuring out what to do with Fowler
Will Dexter Fowler bat leadoff? Will he even play center field? Says president of baseball operations John Mozeliak: "Depending on what we end up doing this offseason as far as acquisitions will really dictate where he hits."
