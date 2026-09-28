National Football League
Rams vs. Broncos Highlights: Denver Stuns LA With Second-Half Comeback
National Football League

Rams vs. Broncos Highlights: Denver Stuns LA With Second-Half Comeback

Updated: Sep 28, 2026 - 12:07 AM ET

The Denver Broncos stormed back from a 16-0 halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26 on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.

Bo Nix scored on a 1-yard run with 48 seconds left to put Denver ahead for good, and Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown as the Broncos scored 30 second-half points. Denver improves to 2-1, while the Rams fall to 1-2.

Follow below for the updates and highlights from Denver's comeback victory.

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7:31p ET

Live Scoreboard:

Live Coverage for this has ended
12:02a ET

Final: Broncos 30, Rams 26

11:45p ET

Bo Nix Scores To Put The Broncos Back Ahead

11:24p ET

Rams Immediately Respond

11:20p ET

Pick-Six Puts The Broncos Back Ahead

11:08p ET

Rams Settle For Three After Bo Nix INT

10:49p ET

Back-To-Back TDs, 2-Point Conversions For Denver

10:29p ET

Broncos Respond, Convert 2-Pt Conversion

9:56p ET

Halftime: Rams 16, Broncos 0

9:33p ET

Mevis Hits Another FG

9:13p ET

Rams Tack On A Field Goal

9:00p ET

Broncos Come Up Empty-Handed

8:50p ET

Stafford Finds Higbee For First TD Of The Game

7:31p ET

Puka Nacua Inactive For Rams-Broncos

Live Coverage for this began on 12:07a ET
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