National Football League

National Football League Rams vs. Broncos Highlights: Denver Stuns LA With Second-Half Comeback Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Denver Broncos stormed back from a 16-0 halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26 on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.

Bo Nix scored on a 1-yard run with 48 seconds left to put Denver ahead for good, and Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown as the Broncos scored 30 second-half points. Denver improves to 2-1, while the Rams fall to 1-2.

Follow below for the updates and highlights from Denver's comeback victory.

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Sort By Oldest 7:31p ET Live Scoreboard: Live Coverage for this has ended 12:02a ET Final: Broncos 30, Rams 26 11:45p ET Bo Nix Scores To Put The Broncos Back Ahead 11:24p ET Rams Immediately Respond 11:20p ET Pick-Six Puts The Broncos Back Ahead 11:08p ET Rams Settle For Three After Bo Nix INT 10:49p ET Back-To-Back TDs, 2-Point Conversions For Denver 10:29p ET Broncos Respond, Convert 2-Pt Conversion 9:56p ET Halftime: Rams 16, Broncos 0 9:33p ET Mevis Hits Another FG 9:13p ET Rams Tack On A Field Goal 9:00p ET Broncos Come Up Empty-Handed 8:50p ET Stafford Finds Higbee For First TD Of The Game 7:31p ET Puka Nacua Inactive For Rams-Broncos

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