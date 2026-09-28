7:31p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Rams vs. Broncos Highlights: Denver Stuns LA With Second-Half Comeback
Updated: Sep 28, 2026 - 12:07 AM ET
The Denver Broncos stormed back from a 16-0 halftime deficit to beat the Los Angeles Rams 30-26 on Sunday Night Football at Empower Field at Mile High.
Bo Nix scored on a 1-yard run with 48 seconds left to put Denver ahead for good, and Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception 66 yards for a touchdown as the Broncos scored 30 second-half points. Denver improves to 2-1, while the Rams fall to 1-2.
Follow below for the updates and highlights from Denver's comeback victory.
14 posts
Live Coverage for this has ended
12:02a ET
Final: Broncos 30, Rams 26
11:45p ET
Bo Nix Scores To Put The Broncos Back Ahead
11:24p ET
Rams Immediately Respond
11:20p ET
Pick-Six Puts The Broncos Back Ahead
11:08p ET
Rams Settle For Three After Bo Nix INT
10:49p ET
Back-To-Back TDs, 2-Point Conversions For Denver
10:29p ET
Broncos Respond, Convert 2-Pt Conversion
9:56p ET
Halftime: Rams 16, Broncos 0
9:33p ET
Mevis Hits Another FG
9:13p ET
Rams Tack On A Field Goal
9:00p ET
Broncos Come Up Empty-Handed
8:50p ET
Stafford Finds Higbee For First TD Of The Game
7:31p ET
Puka Nacua Inactive For Rams-Broncos
Live Coverage for this began on 12:07a ET
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