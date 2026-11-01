NFL Week 8 Live Updates, Scores: Can Lions End Vikings' Undefeated Start?
Hopefully, you're seated to watch a Sunday of NFL football that is filled with promising matchups.
Sunday's afternoon slate of games features four matchups between teams with winning records. In the early slate, the Detroit Lions will look to hand the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season, with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on the call. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will duel again.
The early slate also features a game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott's squad looks to keep up in the NFC East race. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers also meet up in a battle for first place in the AFC North.
Later, the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here are all the highlights from Sunday's slate of games.
DJ Moore Makes Stellar Grab To Help Bills Add To Their Lead
Lions Regain The Lead vs. Vikings
Baker Mayfield Has 0 Passing Yards, Yet The Bucs Are Winning Big
Clutch INT Helps Lions Cut Into Vikings' Lead Before Halftime
We Have Our First Kickoff Return TD Of The Season
Jared Goff Throws First INT Of The Season
Justin Jefferson Makes An Early Claim For Catch Of The Day
A Big Boy INT
Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets TD Taken Away, And Heads To Locker Room
-
2027 NFL Draft Big Board: 6 QBs Rank Among Top 50 Overall Prospects
The 5 Trades I Want To See Before The NFL Trade Deadline
NFL Trade Deadline: Is Saquon Barkley Next Star To Move? Who Execs Expect To Buy & Sell
-
NFL Trade Deadline: 1 Player Every Playoff Hopeful Should Target
Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: The GOAT Is Taking A Mini Victory Lap With New No. 1
Tom Brady Wonders If Defenders Are Being Treated Fairly On Roughing The Passer Calls
-
2026 NFL Week 8 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Broncos-Chiefs
After Dreadful Cowboys Loss, Where Do Eagles Go From Here? Answering Philly's Biggest Qs
Packers Receiver Christian Watson Talks Epic 'WWE' Return Against Panthers