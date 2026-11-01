National Football League
NFL Week 8 Live Updates, Scores: Can Lions End Vikings' Undefeated Start?
National Football League

NFL Week 8 Live Updates, Scores: Can Lions End Vikings' Undefeated Start?

Updated: Nov 01, 2026 - 3:30 PM ET

Hopefully, you're seated to watch a Sunday of NFL football that is filled with promising matchups. 

Sunday's afternoon slate of games features four matchups between teams with winning records. In the early slate, the Detroit Lions will look to hand the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season, with Tom Brady and Kevin Burkhardt on the call. Elsewhere, the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens go head-to-head as Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will duel again. 

The early slate also features a game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott's squad looks to keep up in the NFC East race. The Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers also meet up in a battle for first place in the AFC North. 

Later, the Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Here are all the highlights from Sunday's slate of games.

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12:43p ET

Live Scoreboards:

3:30p ET

DJ Moore Makes Stellar Grab To Help Bills Add To Their Lead

3:17p ET

Lions Regain The Lead vs. Vikings

3:09p ET

Baker Mayfield Has 0 Passing Yards, Yet The Bucs Are Winning Big

2:39p ET

Clutch INT Helps Lions Cut Into Vikings' Lead Before Halftime

2:07p ET

We Have Our First Kickoff Return TD Of The Season

1:57p ET

Jared Goff Throws First INT Of The Season

1:51p ET

Justin Jefferson Makes An Early Claim For Catch Of The Day

1:45p ET

A Big Boy INT

1:41p ET

Amon-Ra St. Brown Gets TD Taken Away, And Heads To Locker Room

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