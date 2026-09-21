National Football League
Giants vs. Rams Live Score, Updates: Puka Nacua Out For Monday's Game
National Football League

Giants vs. Rams Live Score, Updates: Puka Nacua Out For Monday's Game

Updated: Sep 21, 2026 - 7:12 PM ET

The New York Giants look to move to 2-0 on Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart threw three touchdown passes in a Week 1 win over the Cowboys. The Rams, meanwhile, entered the season as Super Bowl favorites but lost 27-7 to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, and now face pressure to bounce back at home. 

Aaron Donald, who did not make the trip to Australia, is set to return after retiring in 2023, but Myles Garrett is on injured reserve after knee surgery. 

Keep up with all the highlights and top moments from Monday night:

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7:12p ET

Live Scoreboard:

6:55p ET

Puka Nacua Out For Giants-Rams

Live Coverage for this began on 6:52p ET
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