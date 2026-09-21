7:12p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Giants vs. Rams Live Score, Updates: Puka Nacua Out For Monday's Game
Updated: Sep 21, 2026 - 7:12 PM ET
The New York Giants look to move to 2-0 on Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.
Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart threw three touchdown passes in a Week 1 win over the Cowboys. The Rams, meanwhile, entered the season as Super Bowl favorites but lost 27-7 to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, and now face pressure to bounce back at home.
Aaron Donald, who did not make the trip to Australia, is set to return after retiring in 2023, but Myles Garrett is on injured reserve after knee surgery.
Keep up with all the highlights and top moments from Monday night:
2 posts
6:55p ET
Puka Nacua Out For Giants-Rams
Live Coverage for this began on 6:52p ET
share
recommended
-
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win
Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities
-
NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season
Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
-
Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
Jay Glazer Updates Kyler Murray Status, Reports On Any QB Controversy For Vikings
Item 1 of 3
recommended
-
Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Suffers Gruesome Elbow Injury vs. Cowboys
Caleb Williams Injury Leads To Bears Loss: 3 Takeaways From Huge Vikings Win
Packers WR Jayden Reed Carted Off Against The Jets, Has Feeling In Extremities
-
NFL Deals Stefon Diggs, Jahmyr Gibbs First 5-Figure Fines Of 2026 Season
Bears vs. Vikings Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
Packers vs. Jets Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
-
Cowboys vs. Commanders Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
Eagles vs. Titans Prediction, Odds, Pick For NFL Week 2
Jay Glazer Updates Kyler Murray Status, Reports On Any QB Controversy For Vikings
Item 1 of 3