National Football League

National Football League Giants vs. Rams Live Score, Updates: Puka Nacua Out For Monday's Game Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The New York Giants look to move to 2-0 on Monday night when they visit the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart threw three touchdown passes in a Week 1 win over the Cowboys. The Rams, meanwhile, entered the season as Super Bowl favorites but lost 27-7 to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia, and now face pressure to bounce back at home.

Aaron Donald, who did not make the trip to Australia, is set to return after retiring in 2023, but Myles Garrett is on injured reserve after knee surgery.

Keep up with all the highlights and top moments from Monday night:

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