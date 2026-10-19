National Football League
Commanders vs. 49ers Score, Live Updates: Washington Responds With A Field Goal
National Football League

Commanders vs. 49ers Score, Live Updates: Washington Responds With A Field Goal

Updated: Oct 19, 2026 - 8:35 PM ET

Monday Night Football closes out Week 6 with the Washington Commanders traveling West to face the undefeated San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers are off to their best start since 2023 at 5-0, coming off a 32-29 win over Seattle, and have yet to lose with Brock Purdy playing at an MVP level this season. 

The Commanders enter 1-3-1, still shaking off a late-game clock-management blunder that turned a likely win over the Giants into a 27-27 tie last week. 

Jayden Daniels and Washington’s rushing attack will try to test a 49ers defense that ranks near the top of the league against the run, while San Francisco’s offense looks to continue rolling against a Commanders' defense that’s struggled for much of the season.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates and highlights throughout the game.

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7:15p ET

Live Scoreboard:

8:35p ET

Commanders Answer With Field Goal

8:29p ET

Purdy Finds Kittle To Cap Off Niners' Opening Drive

7:15p ET

Mike Evans Is Active For SF, Full Inactives:

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