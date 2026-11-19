7:11p ET
National Football League
National Football League
Colts vs. Texans Live Updates, Score: Daniel Jones Sack Results In Safety
Updated: Nov 19, 2026 - 10:19 PM ET
The Indianapolis Colts may have been sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline, but running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones are looking to play spoiler under the Thursday Night Football lights. With the Houston Texans fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Colts have an opportunity to pull off a classic AFC South upset.
On the other side, C.J. Stroud has Houston's offense rolling, even after last week's second-half collapse against the Cleveland Browns. At 3-6, the Texans remain in the AFC Wild Card mix, but any realistic shot at a deep second-half run has to start with a home win on Thursday night.
Here's the live update and highlights from Thursday Night:
7 posts
10:19p ET
Will Anderson Jr. Sacks Daniel Jones For A Safety
9:17p ET
C.J. Stroud Hits Kayshon Boutte For 24-Yard TD
9:04p ET
Kamari Lassiter Picks Off Daniel Jones
8:58p ET
Stroud Connects With Nico Collins For 42-Yard Touchdown
8:42p ET
Colts Force Early Turnover With C.J. Stroud Interception
8:15p ET
Thursday Night Football Inactives
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