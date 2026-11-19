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National Football League Colts vs. Texans Live Updates, Score: Daniel Jones Sack Results In Safety Updated: share facebook x reddit link

The Indianapolis Colts may have been sellers at the NFL Trade Deadline, but running back Jonathan Taylor and quarterback Daniel Jones are looking to play spoiler under the Thursday Night Football lights. With the Houston Texans fighting to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Colts have an opportunity to pull off a classic AFC South upset.

On the other side, C.J. Stroud has Houston's offense rolling, even after last week's second-half collapse against the Cleveland Browns. At 3-6, the Texans remain in the AFC Wild Card mix, but any realistic shot at a deep second-half run has to start with a home win on Thursday night.

Here's the live update and highlights from Thursday Night:

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Sort By Oldest 7:11p ET Live Scoreboard: 10:19p ET Will Anderson Jr. Sacks Daniel Jones For A Safety 9:17p ET C.J. Stroud Hits Kayshon Boutte For 24-Yard TD 9:04p ET Kamari Lassiter Picks Off Daniel Jones 8:58p ET Stroud Connects With Nico Collins For 42-Yard Touchdown 8:42p ET Colts Force Early Turnover With C.J. Stroud Interception 8:15p ET Thursday Night Football Inactives

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