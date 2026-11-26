National Football League

National Football League Chiefs vs. Bills Live Updates, Score: Bills Lead 7-3 At Halftime Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Hopefully you didn't eat too much turkey and stuffing, because the final NFL game this Thanksgiving might be a classic.

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will renew their rivalry on Thursday night, as the Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes and Allen have formed arguably the best quarterback rivalry of this generation, with the two stars splitting their first 10 matchups.

And just like many of their prior battles, Thursday's game will have plenty of high stakes. The Bills hold the top record in the AFC, but the 8-2 Chiefs are only one game behind them in the standings.

Who'll win in the latest chapter of the Mahomes-Allen rivalry? Here are all the top moments from Thursday's Chiefs-Bills game.

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Sort By Oldest 8:32p ET Live Scoreboard: 9:53p ET Mahomes, Kelce Finding Rhythm Before Halftime 9:26p ET Chiefs Pick Off Josh Allen In The Endzone 9:10p ET Bills Strike First; James Cook Scores 5-Yard Touchdown

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