College Football

College Football College Football Week 12 Top Moments, Scores: Ohio State-Nebraska Updated: share facebook x reddit link

Week 12 of the college football season could determine the College Football Playoff picture.

Action starts with No. 14 Ohio State trying to break into the CFP, facing Nebraska on "Big Noon Kickoff" (noon ET on FOX).

Later, No. 4 UCLA can set its program-record for wins in a single season (11) as it heads to the Big House to play Michigan (3:30 p.m. ET), as Bryce Underwood returns as starting quarterback. LSU coach Lane Kiffin returns to Knoxville, where he coached in 2009, to lead the Tigers against No. 9 Tennessee.

To cap the slate, No. 1 Georgia tries to remain the top-ranked team against No. 21 South Carolina.

Follow along for the top moments and results.

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