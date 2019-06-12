WATCH: Royals stage eighth-inning rally in win over Tigers
Jorge Soler had a game-tying double, Terrance Gore picked up an ultra-important 90 feet by stealing third base and Cheslor Cuthbert had a go-ahead single in the eighth inning as the Royals defeated the Tigers on Tuesday night.
