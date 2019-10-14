WATCH: Brett Connolly scores 1st goals as member of Florida Panthers
Watch Brett Connolly come up big in the second period Monday afternoon, scoring his first two goals as a member of the Florida Panthers in the team's comeback win over the New Jersey Devils.
