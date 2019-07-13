Stevie Wilkerson’s 7th inning home run wins it for the Orioles
Video Details
Stevie Wilkerson's 7th inning two-run home run gives the Baltimore Orioles the 2-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in the 1st leg of the doubleheader.
