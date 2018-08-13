JESSICA BLAYLOCK: We are all trying to stay cool on what has been a very hot day so far. Temperatures in the 90s. But Marlins' first base coach, Perry Hill, is putting a unique spin on things before he takes the field every inning. He's putting a wet piece of lettuce in his helmet.

I looked at Mike Pagliarulo, and I said, what is Perry doing? And he said, I don't know. And then Pags went up to Perry and said, hey, do you always use lettuce, or do you just switch in cabbage sometimes? And Perry said, very seriously, cabbage actually sits better on your head. I--