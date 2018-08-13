How lettuce helps Marlins 1st base coach Perry Hill keep cool on the field
Miami Marlins first base coach Perry Hill turns to lettuce to help keep his head cool when the temperatures start to climb.
JESSICA BLAYLOCK: We are all trying to stay cool on what has been a very hot day so far. Temperatures in the 90s. But Marlins' first base coach, Perry Hill, is putting a unique spin on things before he takes the field every inning. He's putting a wet piece of lettuce in his helmet.
I looked at Mike Pagliarulo, and I said, what is Perry doing? And he said, I don't know. And then Pags went up to Perry and said, hey, do you always use lettuce, or do you just switch in cabbage sometimes? And Perry said, very seriously, cabbage actually sits better on your head. I--
