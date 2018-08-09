Marlins manager Don Mattingly recaps tonight’s loss after Cardinals edge Marlins 7-1
Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly talks about the Marlins' mindset approaching game day, executing at bat, and looking to regroup against the Mets.
