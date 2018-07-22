- Thank you so much. Daniel, have you caught your breath yet?

- No. No, no, no. What's going on right now? What an exciting game, man, holy crap. Just happy to have that opportunity right there. Just goes to show the confidence and the belief that this coaching staff has in me, to put me in that situation, and I'm not in that situation if those guys don't get on base and do their job in the ninth there. Wow.

But it's what it's all about. You got to stay locked in for the moment, and, like I said, that doesn't happen without-- without coaching staff believing in me, and just staying ready.

- Third game in a row where it's another late-inning rally. Does this team just not give up?

- No, we don't. You saw us last night. We battled in the ninth-- or a couple nights ago, whatever it was. This team doesn't quit. Just the testimony of these guys, man, it's awesome. It's fun.

- Archer settled in after the second inning, 13-- season high, 13 strikeouts. What did you see from him in the dugout?

- Yeah, I know. He-- look, that second inning didn't go the way he wanted to, but he kept us in the ballgame. He went out there, was dominant, lights out, and that's who he is. He's a big part of our staff, so it's awesome to see that.

- Congratulations, thanks so much.

- Thank you.