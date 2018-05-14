Lightning’s coverage, intensity lacking in Game 2 loss
Brian Engblom says the Tampa Bay Lightning were outdone by the Washington Capitals in Game 2 on Sunday night in large part to being bested in coverage and intensity, and that led to some frustration by the Bolts.
