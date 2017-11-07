Jimbo Fisher says FSU fought hard on both sides in win over Syracuse
Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher breaks down Saturday's win over Syracuse, saying the Seminoles were able to capitalize on big plays to get the victory. The Jimbo Fisher Show airs every Monday on FOX Sports Florida during the college football season.
- ACC
- CFB
- FBS (I-A)
- Florida State Seminoles
- FOX Sports Florida
- FOX Sports Florida - Seminoles
- Syracuse Orange
-
More FOX Sports Florida Videos
Goran Dragic: Our offense put us in trouble some times
12 hours ago
James Johnson: We didn't make them play our way long enough
12 hours ago
Erik Spoelstra says Heat were done in by transition defense
12 hours ago
Panthers' road trip begins against slumping Hurricanes
17 hours ago
Randy Shannon examines Florida's loss to Missouri
18 hours ago
Jimbo Fisher says FSU fought hard on both sides in win over Syracuse
18 hours ago