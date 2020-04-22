NFL Draft top defensive prospects highlight tape: best plays from CFB’s biggest stars
Video Details
On the eve of the draft, check out some of the top defensive players in the 2020 NFL Draft class: Kenneth Murray, Derrick Brown, Isaiah Simmons,Jeff Okudah.
Help | Viewer Feedback | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.