Ceedee Lamb hauls in touchdown amidst triple coverage to put Oklahoma on the board
Video Details
Oklahoma star receiver CeeDee Lamb went up and got a jump ball tossed by QB Jalen Hurts and beat three Iowa State defenders for it and scampered into the end zone, polishing off his resume as college football's top receiver.
