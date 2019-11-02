No. 8 Georgia holds off late surge from No. 6 Florida winning their 3rd straight over the Gators
The No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs hold off a surging No. 6 Florida Gators team 24-17. The Bulldogs racked up nearly 400 yards of offense behind Jake Fromm's 279 yards and 2 touchdowns.
