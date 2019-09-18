Mike Leach spectacularly breaks down which Pac-12 mascot would win in a fight
Video Details
Best. Press Conference. Ever. Washington State's Mike Leach is a national treasure, as evidenced by his latest viral moment. Watch the Cougars head coach run through all of the Pac-12's mascot to figure out which has the best chance of standing tall in a battle royale.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618