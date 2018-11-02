No. 12 UCF outlasts Temple 52-40 to improve to 8-0
Video Details
UCF Knights dominate Temple in the 2nd half after falling behind early to score a 52-40 win and improve to 8-0.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices