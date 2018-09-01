Referee ‘tackles’ Oklahoma WR A.D. Miller after he makes the catch
Video Details
The FAU defense struggled to slow down the Oklahoma offense, but one official had the key to getting a stop in the red zone -- accidentally, of course.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices