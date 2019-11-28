Week 14 college football picks against the spread, ranked in order of confidence | J-MAC’S CFB SUPER 6

Well folks, I know it’s Thanksgiving … but this weekend always feels like Christmas to me. It’s rivalry weekend in college football and there are some great games up ahead. With the regular season coming to a close, there are high tensions and high stakes – with CFP implications on the line.

You might overload on pie tonight, but remember to leave some room for these sweet matchups ahead. Let’s check out who I’m taking in Week 14:

Clemson -26.5 at South Carolina

We’re starting it off with a Super 6! And in this Clemson-South Carolina matchup I don’t think it’s going to be a close one folks … Clemson has won six-straight games by 30 or more points. They are just destroying teams with that powerhouse offense – and that improving defense. I have no doubt they cover easily. Honestly, I don’t know if South Carolina even gets off the bus … they are not going to a bowl this year, and there quite a few internal problems in that organization. I’m all over Clemson favored by 26.5.

Virginia Tech -3 at Virginia

This has been nothing but a one-sided series folks: Virginia Tech has won the last 15 against Virginia – including 19 of the last 20. I’ve got to go with the numbers, and I think Virginia Tech’s domination continues. Here’s how it’s going to go: Bud Foster, the longtime defensive coordinator of Virginia Tech, exits on a huge high beating Virginia. I see Virginia Tech advancing to play Clemson in the ACC title game – I’m all in on the Hokies covering 3 on the road.

Here’s a Super 6 game for you! Alabama is a 3.5-point road favorite against Auburn in the Iron Bowl … and oh boy, does this game have playoff implications at stake. My pick is Auburn covering the 3.5, and here’s why: I just don’t know if I can trust Mac Jones, the backup Alabama quarterback … yeah, I know he threw six touchdowns and no picks against Western Carolina and Arkansas. But guys, Auburn has a filthy defense – the front four is nasty. I like Auburn getting 3.5 at home.

Ohio State -9 at Michigan

Now folks, this is the best rivalry game in college football, and to make it even sweeter it’s also a Super 6 game. I really like Ohio State here to cover nine against Michigan … I know it’s a big spot on the road – and Shea Patterson, the Michigan quarterback, he’s 13-0 at home in his Michigan career. But you know me: I’m always taking Ohio State … assuming Justin Fields, the quarterback, is 100% healthy; he did get banged up against Penn State last week. But I’m backing OSU to cover the number in Michigan and complete the regular season undefeated.

LSU -17 vs. Texas A&M

We’ve got another Super 6 with this one! It’s also a game where Joe Burrow, the LSU quarterback, should lock up the Heisman. Texas A&M played valiantly last week against Georgia … it’s just too big an ask to have them come back and play LSU. Give me the Tigers to win and cover 17.

Army +2.5 at Hawaii

This is a big travel spot for Army, right? Sounds like it would be a factor … but the bigger factor here is next week Hawaii is in the conference championship game against Boise State. Come on, folks. Are they really going to be prepared for Army and the triple option when they have a conference championship game next week on their minds? I don’t think so – I like Army to cover 2.5 in Hawaii Saturday night.