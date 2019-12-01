Saturday’s best

STARS

—J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, ran for 211 yards and four TDs to help the No. 2 Buckeyes rout No. 10 Michigan 56-27 for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.

— Lynn Bowden, Kentucky, rushed for career highs of 284 yards and four TDs as the Wildcats blew out rival Louisville 45-13 in the Governor’s Cup showdown.

—Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, caught three TD passes and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return in the No 5 Crimson Tide’s 48-45 loss to No. 16 Auburn.

—Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, threw for 295 yards and three TDs to lead the No. 3 Tigers to their 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season with a 38-3 victory over rival South Carolina.

—Jake Fromm, Georgia, threw four TD passes and the No. 4 Bulldogs cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 52-7 victory over Georgia Tech.

—James Robinson, Illinois State, rushed for 297 yards in a 24-6 win over Southeast Missouri in a first-round FCS playoff game.

—Chason Virgil, SE Louisiana, threw for 474 yards and three TDs in a 45-44 win over Villanova in the FCS playoffs.

—Zach Smith, Tulsa, threw a career-high five TD passes in a 49-24 win over East Carolina.

—Pete Guerriero, Monmouth, ran for 220 yards and TDs as the Hawks beat Holy Cross 44-27 for the program’s first FCS playoff victory.

—Ian Book, Notre Dame, threw for 255 yards and four TDs and the No. 15 Fighting Irish reached double-digit wins for the third straight season by beating Stanford 45-24.

—Frankie Hickson, Liberty, ran for career-bests of 196 yards and four TDs to lead the Flames to a 49-28 victory over New Mexico State.