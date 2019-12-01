Saturday’s best

<p> Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins (2) escapes the tackle of Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) </p>

STARS

—J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, ran for 211 yards and four TDs to help the No. 2 Buckeyes rout No. 10 Michigan 56-27 for a school-record eighth straight win in the series.

Lynn Bowden, Kentucky, rushed for career highs of 284 yards and four TDs as the Wildcats blew out rival Louisville 45-13 in the Governor’s Cup showdown.

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama, caught three TD passes and scored on a 98-yard kickoff return in the No 5 Crimson Tide’s 48-45 loss to No. 16 Auburn.

Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, threw for 295 yards and three TDs to lead the No. 3 Tigers to their 27th straight victory and second consecutive 12-0 regular season with a 38-3 victory over rival South Carolina.

Jake Fromm, Georgia, threw four TD passes and the No. 4 Bulldogs cruised into the Southeastern Conference championship game with a 52-7 victory over Georgia Tech.

James Robinson, Illinois State, rushed for 297 yards in a 24-6 win over Southeast Missouri in a first-round FCS playoff game.

Chason Virgil, SE Louisiana, threw for 474 yards and three TDs in a 45-44 win over Villanova in the FCS playoffs.

Zach Smith, Tulsa, threw a career-high five TD passes in a 49-24 win over East Carolina.

Pete Guerriero, Monmouth, ran for 220 yards and TDs as the Hawks beat Holy Cross 44-27 for the program’s first FCS playoff victory.

Ian Book, Notre Dame, threw for 255 yards and four TDs and the No. 15 Fighting Irish reached double-digit wins for the third straight season by beating Stanford 45-24.

Frankie Hickson, Liberty, ran for career-bests of 196 yards and four TDs to lead the Flames to a 49-28 victory over New Mexico State.