Saturday’s best

STARS

—Joe Burrow, LSU, passed for 393 yards and three TDs, and the No. 1 Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory.

—Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for a season-high 250 yards as the No. 16 Badgers outlasted No. 18 Iowa 24-22.

—Jarren Williams, Miami, set a school record with six TD passes and the Hurricanes clinched bowl-eligibility with a 52-27 win over Louisville.

—Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, passed for 339 yards and three TDs to help the 13th-ranked Gophers hold on for a 31-26 victory over No. 5 Penn State for their first win over a top-five team in 20 years.

—Justin Fields, Ohio State, threw for three TDs and ran for another in the first half as the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled to a 73-14 win over Maryland.

—Shane Buechele, SMU, threw five TD passes and the No. 23 Mustangs bounced back by beating East Carolina 59-51.

—Kedon Slovis, USC, threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns to help the Trojans hold off Arizona State 31-26.

—Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for a career-high 363 yards and three TDs and the 10th-ranked Gators rolled over Vanderbilt 56-0.

—JoJo Binda Jr., San Diego, rushed for a career-high 227 yards on 13 carries as the Toreros rolled past Stetson 51-7

— Mason Gray, Robert Morris, returned two interceptions for TDs in a 41-21 over Duquesne.

— Tommy Bryant, Kennesaw State, accounted for five TDs in a 38-35 win over Campbell.

Austin Simmons, South Dakota, threw four TD passes and ran for a fifth score as and the Coyotes defeated Youngstown State 56-21.

—Kenji Bahar, Monmouth, threw five TD passes and became the Hawks‘ all-time TD passing leader in a 49-38 win over North Alabama.

—Jack Cook, Dayton, threw four TD passes and ran for another as the Flyers defeated Marist 59-35.

—JP Shohfi, Yale, caught four TD passes in a 59-35 win over Brown.