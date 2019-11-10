Saturday’s best

<p> LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs as Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (48) chases him in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt) </p>

STARS

Joe Burrow, LSU, passed for 393 yards and three TDs, and the No. 1 Tigers snapped an eight-game losing streak to No. 2 Alabama with a 46-41 victory.

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin, rushed for a season-high 250 yards as the No. 16 Badgers outlasted No. 18 Iowa 24-22.

—Jarren Williams, Miami, set a school record with six TD passes and the Hurricanes clinched bowl-eligibility with a 52-27 win over Louisville.

Tanner Morgan, Minnesota, passed for 339 yards and three TDs to help the 13th-ranked Gophers hold on for a 31-26 victory over No. 5 Penn State for their first win over a top-five team in 20 years.

Justin Fields, Ohio State, threw for three TDs and ran for another in the first half as the No. 3 Buckeyes rolled to a 73-14 win over Maryland.

Shane Buechele, SMU, threw five TD passes and the No. 23 Mustangs bounced back by beating East Carolina 59-51.

Kedon Slovis, USC, threw for 432 yards and four touchdowns to help the Trojans hold off Arizona State 31-26.

Kyle Trask, Florida, threw for a career-high 363 yards and three TDs and the 10th-ranked Gators rolled over Vanderbilt 56-0.

—JoJo Binda Jr., San Diego, rushed for a career-high 227 yards on 13 carries as the Toreros rolled past Stetson 51-7

Mason Gray, Robert Morris, returned two interceptions for TDs in a 41-21 over Duquesne.

Tommy Bryant, Kennesaw State, accounted for five TDs in a 38-35 win over Campbell.

Austin Simmons, South Dakota, threw four TD passes and ran for a fifth score as and the Coyotes defeated Youngstown State 56-21.

Kenji Bahar, Monmouth, threw five TD passes and became the Hawks‘ all-time TD passing leader in a 49-38 win over North Alabama.

—Jack Cook, Dayton, threw four TD passes and ran for another as the Flyers defeated Marist 59-35.

JP Shohfi, Yale, caught four TD passes in a 59-35 win over Brown.