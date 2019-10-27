Saturday’s best

STARS

—J.K. Dobbins, Ohio State, rushed for 163 yards and two TDs and the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes routed No. 13 Wisconsin 38-7.

—Joe Burrow, LSU, passed for 321 yards and a touchdown, ran for another score, and the second-ranked Tigers edged No. 9 Auburn 23-20.

—Skylar Thompson, Kansas State, threw for 213 yards while running for four TDs and the Wildcats held on through a harrowing fourth quarter for a 48-41 victory over No. 5 Oklahoma.

—Joshua Kelley, UCLA, scored a career-high four TDs and rushed for 164 yards to lead the Bruins to a 42-32 victory over No. 24 Arizona State.

—Lynn Bowden Jr., Kentucky, rushed for 204 yards and two TDs to lead the Wildcats to a 29-7 win over Missouri.

—Bryant Koback, Toledo, rushed for a career-high 259 yards in a 37-34 win over Eastern Michigan.

— Drew Lauer, Drake, ran for a career-high 242 yards in a 36-17 win over Morehead State.

— Kevin Mensah, Connecticut, ran for 164 yards and a career-high five TDs in a 56-35 victory over Massachusetts.

—Cam Akers, Florida State, ran for 144 yards and tied a school record with four TD runs as the Seminoles routed Syracuse 35-17.

— Xazavian Valladay, Wyoming, rushed for a career-high 206 yards as the Cowboys defeated Nevada 31-3.

—Otis Anderson, Central Florida, rushed for a career-high 205 yards and the Knights ran away from Temple in the second half of a 63-21 victory.

—Sean Clifford, Penn State, threw three of his four TD passes to Pat Freiermuth in the No. 6 Nittany Lions’ 28-7 win over Michigan State.

—Peyton Ramsey, Indiana, passed for a career-high 351 yards and two TDs and the Hoosiers became bowl eligible with a 38-31 win over Nebraska.

—Pete Guerriero, Monmouth, ran for 221 yards and a score in a 35-13 win over Charleston Southern.

— Elijah Dotson, Sacramento State, ran for 176 yards and three TDs to help the Hornets beat Cal Poly 38-14

—Levante Bellamy, Western Michigan, rushed for 178 yards and a career-high four TDs in a 49-10 defeat of Bowling Green.

— Marcus Knight, Montana, ran for 131 yards and three TDs in a 34-17 win over Eastern Washington.