No. 15 Texas looks to snap 2-game slide in Big 12 chase

Some things to know about Week 11 in the Big 12 Conference:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 15 Texas (6-3, 4-2, No. 19 CFP) at Texas Tech (5-4, 3-3). While both teams have lost two games in a row, the Longhorns could still make it to the Big 12 championship game. Texas Tech is trying to get bowl eligible in its final game on campus this season. Texas is coming off a 42-41 loss to No. 7 West Virginia, a week after the Longhorns lost 38-35 at Oklahoma State. Dual-threat quarterback Jett Duffey will likely get his second career start for Tech after freshman Alan Bowman was hospitalized for the second time this season because of a partially collapsed lung. Bowman took a shot in Texas Tech’s 51-46 home loss to No. 6 Oklahoma in another primetime game in Lubbock last week. The Red Raiders won their regular season finale at Texas last year, a win that likely saved coach Kliff Kingsbury’s job.

BEST MATCHUP

Bedlam in Norman. While Oklahoma State (5-4, 2-4) has been erratic this season, and has been dominated in the rivalry series, the Cowboys have made it to overtime in two of their last three road games against Oklahoma — they won there in 2014, after an OT loss in 2012. The Big 12 co-leading Sooners (8-1, 5-1) have scored at least 51 points in each of their three games since a 48-45 loss to Texas, which Oklahoma State beat two weeks ago before losing at Baylor last week.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Iowa State takes a four-game winning streak into its game against Baylor, and will try to win five consecutive conference games in the same season. They won five Big Eight games in a row twice, both over multiple seasons in that former league (1960-61 and 1978-79). … TCU has won four of six meetings against West Virginia since the two teams entered the Big 12 together in 2012. … Oklahoma ranks 125th among FBS teams with only 63 offensive plays per game, but average 8.9 yards per play and rank second nationally with 563 total yards a game.

LONG SHOT

A farewell bowl game for outgoing Kansas coach David Beaty is unlikely. The Jayhawks can reach four wins for the first time since 2009 when they play at Kansas State, only a week after the school announced Beaty wouldn’t return next year but would finish this season. Even with a win over K-State, they would still have to win their last two games against No. 6 Oklahoma and No. 15 Texas to get bowl eligible.

PLAYER TO WATCH

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier has thrown for 699 yards and six touchdowns without an interception in his last two games since that 100-yard passing game at Iowa State. The Heisman Trophy contender also ran for the game-winning 2-point conversion in the final minute at Texas last week. He has thrown for 300 yards in 16 of his 19 games with the Mountaineers.