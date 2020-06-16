Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Chuba Hubbard release joint statement on T-shirt incident

Weeks after Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was harshly criticized for wearing a “Football Matters” T-shirt, amid tone-deaf comments he made, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy received backlash over his T-shirt choice, as a photograph from a weekend fishing trip surfaced Monday on social media.

And no single person responded more harshly than Cowboys superstar running back Chuba Hubbard.

On Monday morning, Hubbard said he would not participate in any Oklahoma State football activities “until things CHANGE.”

But why the backlash from Hubbard?

Gundy, seen on the right in the photo, was wearing a T-shirt with the logo of far-right wing news outlet OAN – One America News Network — which had previously labeled the Black Lives Matter movement a “farce.”

Hubbard is the most recognizable face in the Cowboys football program currently, considering he was the leading rusher in all of college football last season.

In recent weeks, he has also been a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

In response to Hubbard’s tweet, several Oklahoma State football players offered their support.

OAN news anchor Jenn Pellegrino, however, lauded Gundy for wearing the shirt.

As of Monday afternoon, both the University President, Burns Hargis, and Athletic Director Mike Holder had issued statements on the matter.

Later in the afternoon, Hubbard and Gundy recorded a video message that was shared on Hubbard’s Twitter account, in which both addressed the T-shirt incident and their plans to move forward.

Gundy said that he met with players and understood how his shirt was offensive.

“In light of today’s tweet, with the T-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realized it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going on in today’s society … I’m looking forward to making some changes and it starts at the top with me, and we got good days ahead.”

Hubbard apologized for not addressing the incident directly with Gundy, and talked about his focus moving forward.

“I went about it the wrong way by tweeting. I’m not someone that has to tweet something to make change. I should have went to [Gundy] as a man and I’m more about action. That was bad on my part. But from now on, we’re gonna focus on bringing change and that’s the most important thing.”

Hubbard followed the video message with one final tweet on the matter.

Around the same time the video was released, Cowboys linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted that Oklahoma State players would resume football activities in preparation for the upcoming season.

Stay tuned for more updates.