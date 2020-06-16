Weeks after Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney was harshly criticized for wearing a “Football Matters” T-shirt, amid tone-deaf comments he made, Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy received backlash over his T-shirt choice, as a photograph from a weekend fishing trip surfaced Monday on social media.

Mike Gundy went fishing on Lake Texoma donning an OAN t-shirt pic.twitter.com/gq9c2I6HGl — Kyle Boone @ 🏡 (@Kyle__Boone) June 15, 2020

And no single person responded more harshly than Cowboys superstar running back Chuba Hubbard.

On Monday morning, Hubbard said he would not participate in any Oklahoma State football activities “until things CHANGE.”

I will not stand for this.. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE. https://t.co/psxPn4Khoq — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

But why the backlash from Hubbard?

Gundy, seen on the right in the photo, was wearing a T-shirt with the logo of far-right wing news outlet OAN – One America News Network — which had previously labeled the Black Lives Matter movement a “farce.”

And if you look at what the Oklahoma State players — and former players — are Tweeting about the criticisms they've heard from the coach, there's a sense that he attacked their dress and appearance. Felt he was hostile to their expressions of black culture. — Danny O'Neil (@dannyoneil) June 15, 2020

Hubbard is the most recognizable face in the Cowboys football program currently, considering he was the leading rusher in all of college football last season.

Chuba Hubbard: 328 carries, 2094 yards, 21 TDs in 2019. This is a very big deal, that he's the one speaking out against Mike Gundy. A top NFL prospect, to the point where a lot of people were surprised the ex-Canadian track star didn't declare for the draft in January. https://t.co/FzTBo1ws0U — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 15, 2020

In recent weeks, he has also been a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

We’re working!!! BLM — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 8, 2020

In response to Hubbard’s tweet, several Oklahoma State football players offered their support.

I stand with him! https://t.co/WWOs2ALxml — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha https://t.co/2JquXm3aPe — Justice Hill (@jhill21_) June 15, 2020

It’s About Way More Than Football!!! https://t.co/Zjr5J5CFNf — SUPERMAN (@OfficialTylan2) June 15, 2020

As an O-line we stand and support Chuba https://t.co/5zau9yTpCF — maybe: tev (@TevenJenkins) June 15, 2020

Can’t stay Silent Anymore! Call a Spade a Spade!! https://t.co/Ya8xTYIwEr — AJ Green III (@AjGofor6) June 15, 2020

OAN news anchor Jenn Pellegrino, however, lauded Gundy for wearing the shirt.

What a great shirt! 💯🇺🇸 https://t.co/HrNE92baiF — Jenn Pellegrino OAN 🇺🇸 (@JennPellegrino) June 15, 2020

As of Monday afternoon, both the University President, Burns Hargis, and Athletic Director Mike Holder had issued statements on the matter.

I hear and respect the concerns expressed by our Black student-athletes. This is a time for unity of purpose to confront racial inequities and injustice. We will not tolerate insensitive behavior by anyone at Oklahoma State. — Burns Hargis (@burnshargis) June 15, 2020

Statement from Oklahoma State Athletic Director Mike Holder. pic.twitter.com/gqVKTbUp06 — Oklahoma State Athletics (@OSUAthletics) June 15, 2020

Later in the afternoon, Hubbard and Gundy recorded a video message that was shared on Hubbard’s Twitter account, in which both addressed the T-shirt incident and their plans to move forward.

Gundy said that he met with players and understood how his shirt was offensive.

“In light of today’s tweet, with the T-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realized it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going on in today’s society … I’m looking forward to making some changes and it starts at the top with me, and we got good days ahead.”

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

Hubbard apologized for not addressing the incident directly with Gundy, and talked about his focus moving forward.

“I went about it the wrong way by tweeting. I’m not someone that has to tweet something to make change. I should have went to [Gundy] as a man and I’m more about action. That was bad on my part. But from now on, we’re gonna focus on bringing change and that’s the most important thing.”

Hubbard followed the video message with one final tweet on the matter.

No don’t get it twisted. Foots still on the gas. Results are coming. It’s not over. — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 16, 2020

Around the same time the video was released, Cowboys linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga tweeted that Oklahoma State players would resume football activities in preparation for the upcoming season.

By voicing our opinion we are happy to have came to a conclusion and opened a gateway to create some serious CHANGE around Oklahoma State. My teammates and I have all agreed we will go ahead and resume all workouts and activities. We’re all in this together✊🏾 — Amen Ogbongbemiga (@closedprayer) June 15, 2020

